Dr. Tuan Trinh, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE.



Dr. Trinh works at WellMed at W. Jefferson in Dallas, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.