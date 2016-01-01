See All General Surgeons in Westminster, CA
Overview

Dr. Tuan Nguyen, DO is a General Surgery Specialist in Westminster, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from FERRIS STATE UNIVERSITY.

Dr. Nguyen works at Mobile Care in Westminster, CA with other offices in Fountain Valley, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Noble Care Outpatient Surgery Center
    9842 Bolsa Ave Ste 200, Westminster, CA 92683 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (714) 979-1445
  2. 2
    11180 Warner Ave Ste 153, Fountain Valley, CA 92708 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (714) 979-1445

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

3.8
Average provider rating
Based on 5 ratings
Patient Ratings (5)
5 Star
(3)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(1)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
About Dr. Tuan Nguyen, DO

Specialties
  • General Surgery
Years of Experience
  • 27 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1982771697
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • FERRIS STATE UNIVERSITY
Medical Education

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Tuan Nguyen, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nguyen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Nguyen has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Nguyen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

5 patients have reviewed Dr. Nguyen. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nguyen.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nguyen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nguyen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

