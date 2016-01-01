See All Internal Medicine Doctors in San Jose, CA
Dr. Tuan Nguyen, MD

Internal Medicine
Accepting new patients
Dr. Tuan Nguyen, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in San Jose, CA. They graduated from University Of Saigon and is affiliated with Regional Medical Center Of San Jose.

Dr. Nguyen works at Tuan N Nguyen MD in San Jose, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

    Tuan N Nguyen MD
    Tuan N Nguyen MD
200 Jose Figueres Ave Ste 380, San Jose, CA 95116
(408) 259-0737

  Regional Medical Center Of San Jose

Diabetes Type 2
Immunization Administration
Wellness Examination
Diabetes Type 2
Immunization Administration
Wellness Examination

Diabetes Type 2
Immunization Administration
Wellness Examination
Arthritis
Asthma
Back Pain
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Chest Pain
Common Cold
Constipation
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Gout
Heart Disease
Herpes Zoster Without Complication
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Indigestion
Joint Pain
Lipid Disorders
Low Back Pain
Nasopharyngitis
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoporosis
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Shingles
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vitamin D Deficiency
    Aetna
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    Blue Shield of California
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    MultiPlan

    Internal Medicine
    English, Vietnamese
    1265530216
    Mercy Catheterization Med Center
    Mercy Catheterization Med Center
    University Of Saigon
    Dr. Tuan Nguyen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

    Dr. Nguyen has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Nguyen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Nguyen. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nguyen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nguyen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

