Dr. Tuan Nguyen, MD
Overview
Dr. Tuan Nguyen, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in San Jose, CA. They graduated from University Of Saigon and is affiliated with Regional Medical Center Of San Jose.
Dr. Nguyen works at
Locations
Tuan N Nguyen MD200 Jose Figueres Ave Ste 380, San Jose, CA 95116 Directions (408) 259-0737
Hospital Affiliations
- Regional Medical Center Of San Jose
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Tuan Nguyen, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English, Vietnamese
- 1265530216
Education & Certifications
- Mercy Catheterization Med Center
- University Of Saigon
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nguyen has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nguyen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nguyen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nguyen speaks Vietnamese.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Nguyen. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nguyen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nguyen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nguyen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.