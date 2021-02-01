Overview

Dr. Tuan Nguyen, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Murrieta, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF VETERINARY MEDICINE and is affiliated with Loma Linda University Medical Center - Murrieta.



Dr. Nguyen works at Optum - Family Medicine in Murrieta, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.