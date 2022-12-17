Dr. Tuan Lam, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lam is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tuan Lam, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Tuan Lam, MD is a Cardiology Nurse Practitioner in Laguna Hills, CA. They specialize in Cardiology (Nurse Practitioner), has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Thoracic Surgery. They graduated from University of California Medical Center, San Francisco and is affiliated with Long Beach Memorial Medical Center, Miller Children's & Women's Hospital - Long Beach, Orange Coast Medical Center, Providence St. Joseph Hospital Orange, Providence St. Jude Medical Center and Saddleback Medical Center.
Locations
Davies William MD24411 Health Center Dr Ste 680, Laguna Hills, CA 92653 Directions (949) 268-4568Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
MemorialCare Medical Group18111 Brookhurst St # 6300, Fountain Valley, CA 92708 Directions (562) 988-9333
MemorialCare Medical Group18035 Brookhurst St, Fountain Valley, CA 92708 Directions (657) 241-9440Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Daniel M. Bethencourt, MD Inc2865 Atlantic Ave Ste 205, Long Beach, CA 90806 Directions (562) 988-9333Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Long Beach Memorial Medical Center
- Miller Children's & Women's Hospital - Long Beach
- Orange Coast Medical Center
- Providence St. Joseph Hospital Orange
- Providence St. Jude Medical Center
- Saddleback Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- LACare
- MultiPlan
- Premera Blue Cross
- Samaritan Health Plans
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Lam presents a clear understanding and confidence in the diagnosis and recommended treatment for my condition. I appreciate his professionalism and the compassion as well as the consummate skill he and the team will bring to resolve these issues and achieve the optimal result for my well-being. Many thanks.
About Dr. Tuan Lam, MD
- Cardiology (Nurse Practitioner)
- 18 years of experience
- English, Cantonese, Cantonese, Chinese and Vietnamese
Education & Certifications
- Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine
- UC San Francisco
- Stanford University School of Medicine
- University of California Medical Center, San Francisco
- University Of Southern California
- Thoracic Surgery
