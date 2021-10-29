Dr. Tuan Huynh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Huynh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tuan Huynh, MD
Overview
Dr. Tuan Huynh, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.
Locations
Charlotte Medical Center10340 Park Rd Ste A, Charlotte, NC 28210 Directions (704) 542-2500
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Huynh is a very knowledgeable doctor, het gets right down to the root cause and can explain in plain English what is goin on. He's treatments and advise has always been spot on for me.
About Dr. Tuan Huynh, MD
- Family Medicine
- 17 years of experience
- English, Laotian
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Huynh has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Huynh accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Huynh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Huynh speaks Laotian.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Huynh. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Huynh.
