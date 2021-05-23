Overview

Dr. Tuan-Huy Tran, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Metairie, LA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from La State Univ Sch Of Med In New Orleans and is affiliated with Saint Tammany Parish Hospital, East Jefferson General Hospital, Our Lady Of The Angels Hospital and West Jefferson Medical Center.



Dr. Tran works at Diabetes & Metabolism Associates in Metairie, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes Type 2, Hypothyroidism and Thyroid Goiter along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.