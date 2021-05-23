Dr. Tuan-Huy Tran, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tran is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tuan-Huy Tran, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Tuan-Huy Tran, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Metairie, LA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from La State Univ Sch Of Med In New Orleans and is affiliated with Saint Tammany Parish Hospital, East Jefferson General Hospital, Our Lady Of The Angels Hospital and West Jefferson Medical Center.
Locations
Diabetes & Metabolism Associates, APMC3901 Houma Blvd Ste 103, Metairie, LA 70006 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Tammany Parish Hospital
- East Jefferson General Hospital
- Our Lady Of The Angels Hospital
- West Jefferson Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Great Dr. If there were a 10 Star rating I would click on it. Dr. Tran has always treated me with fantastic respect. Schedule your appointment with Dr. Tran, you will see.
About Dr. Tuan-Huy Tran, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 23 years of experience
- English, Vietnamese
- 1750369161
Education & Certifications
- La State Univ Sch Of Med In New Orleans
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tran has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tran accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Tran using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Tran has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tran has seen patients for Diabetes Type 2, Hypothyroidism and Thyroid Goiter, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tran on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Tran speaks Vietnamese.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Tran. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tran.
