Dr. Tu Le, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Tu Le, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Bedford, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Alliance and Texas Health Heb.
Dr. Le works at
Locations
Texas Health Heart & Vascular Specialists1400 Hospital Pkwy Ste 100, Bedford, TX 76022 Directions (817) 545-4550
Hospital Affiliations
- Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Alliance
- Texas Health Heb
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Very good!!!
About Dr. Tu Le, MD
- Cardiology
- 25 years of experience
- English, Vietnamese
- 1649258757
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES
