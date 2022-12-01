Overview

Dr. Tu Le, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Bedford, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Alliance and Texas Health Heb.



Dr. Le works at Texas Health Heart And Vascular Specialists in Bedford, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Heart Disease and Hypertension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.