Overview

Dr. Tsz Lau, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Sugar Land, TX. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from U Of Buffalo SUNY Sch Of Med & Biomedical Sci and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital, Lakeland Regional Medical Center and Tampa General Hospital.



Dr. Lau works at Houston Methodist Department of Neurosurgery in Sugar Land, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Cerebrovascular Disease and Brain Aneurysm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.