Dr. Tsuyoshi Todo, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in West Hollywood, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.



Dr. Todo works at Cedars Sinai Medical Center in West Hollywood, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Renal Transplant and Nephrectomy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.