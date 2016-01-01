Dr. Tsuyoshi Inoshita, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Inoshita is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tsuyoshi Inoshita, MD
Overview
Dr. Tsuyoshi Inoshita, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Portsmouth, OH. They specialize in Hematology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Anatomic & Clinical Pathology. They graduated from Fac Med Kyoto U, Kyoto and is affiliated with King's Daughters Medical Center, Kings Daughters Medical Center Ohio and Southern Ohio Medical Center.
Dr. Inoshita works at
Locations
Hospital Affiliations
- King's Daughters Medical Center
- Kings Daughters Medical Center Ohio
- Southern Ohio Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Tsuyoshi Inoshita, MD
- Hematology
- 47 years of experience
- English, Japanese
Education & Certifications
- CLEVELAND CLINIC FOUNDATION
- St Lukes-Cwru
- Us Naval Regl Med Ctr
- Fac Med Kyoto U, Kyoto
- Anatomic & Clinical Pathology, Hematology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Inoshita has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Inoshita accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Inoshita has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Inoshita has seen patients for Anemia, Bleeding Disorders and Polycythemia Rubra Vera, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Inoshita on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Inoshita speaks Japanese.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Inoshita. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Inoshita.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Inoshita, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Inoshita appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.