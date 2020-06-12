Dr. Tsovinar Tekkelian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tekkelian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tsovinar Tekkelian, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Tsovinar Tekkelian, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Glendale, CA. They specialize in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from Yerevan State Medical University Named For Mkhitar Heratsi and is affiliated with Adventist Health Glendale.
Locations
Tsovinar Tekkelian M.d. Inc.1251 S GLENDALE AVE, Glendale, CA 91205 Directions (818) 500-9393
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Health Glendale
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent,staff are very friendly and Curtiss I have been to several Dr offices this Dr office they treat you like family member.
About Dr. Tsovinar Tekkelian, MD
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
- 40 years of experience
- English, Arabic and Armenian
Education & Certifications
- University S Ca School Of Med
- Yerevan State Medical University Named For Mkhitar Heratsi
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tekkelian has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tekkelian accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tekkelian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tekkelian has seen patients for Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tekkelian on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Tekkelian speaks Arabic and Armenian.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Tekkelian. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tekkelian.
