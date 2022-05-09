Dr. Tsion Ketema, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ketema is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tsion Ketema, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Tsion Ketema, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Chevy Chase, MD. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY.
Reiter & Hill PLLC5550 Friendship Blvd Ste 210, Chevy Chase, MD 20815 Directions (301) 654-5700
Doctors Reiter, Hill, Johnson and Nevin Pllc407 N Washington St Ste 105, Falls Church, VA 22046 Directions (703) 533-9211
Drs Reiter and Hill Pllc1133 21st St NW Ste 200, Washington, DC 20036 Directions (202) 331-1740
Drs. Erkenbeckskillingkowalskicooper1145 19th St NW Ste 410, Washington, DC 20036 Directions (202) 331-1740
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Dr. Tsion isn't my usual gynecologist, I saw her for a pelvic pain condition when my regular doctor was booked. She was very knowledgeable & excellent manner, kindly, professional, and non-judgemental - I felt very comfortable discussing my issue which I am sensitive about and which in the past had been dismissed. She answered all my questions clearly and patiently (some doctors get uncomfortable answering questions). I definitely would recommend.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1952694614
- ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY
Dr. Ketema has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ketema accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ketema has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Ketema. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ketema.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ketema, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ketema appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.