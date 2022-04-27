Overview

Dr. Tsilya Bass, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in West Hollywood, CA. They graduated from KIEVA A BOGOMOLETS / UKRANIAN STATE INSTITUTE.



Dr. Bass works at Tsilya Bass MD,Inc in West Hollywood, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Insomnia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.