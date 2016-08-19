See All Psychiatrists in Huntington Beach, CA
Dr. Tshekedi Dennis, MD

Psychiatry
5 (1)
Call for new patient details
36 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Tshekedi Dennis, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Huntington Beach, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF LIBERIA / A.M. DOGLIOTTI COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Riverside University Health System-medical Center.

Dr. Dennis works at Associated Therapists Inc in Huntington Beach, CA with other offices in Garden Grove, CA, Orange, CA and Mission Viejo, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Schizophrenia, Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder and Schizoaffective Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Associated Therapists Inc
    5762 Bolsa Ave Ste 107, Huntington Beach, CA 92649 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (714) 898-0362
  2. 2
    Universal Care
    12511 BROOKHURST ST, Garden Grove, CA 92840 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (714) 643-7176
  3. 3
    Orange Office
    705 W La Veta Ave Ste 111, Orange, CA 92868 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (714) 545-5550
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
  4. 4
    Pacific Neuropsychiatric Specialists Inc
    26024 Acero, Mission Viejo, CA 92691 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (714) 545-5550

  • Riverside University Health System-medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Schizophrenia
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder
Schizoaffective Disorder
Treatment frequency



Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Amphetamine or Related Acting Sympathomimetic Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Medication Therapy Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcohol-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Binge Eating Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Combination Drug Dependence Chevron Icon
Delusional Disorder Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback) Chevron Icon
Suicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Aug 19, 2016
    Dr. Dennis is the most caring psychiatrist I have ever been to. I have had others who could truly care less. He is patient and gentle speaking. I was nervous at first to have a male doctor, but he is the only one I trust. He remembers the little things and never keeps me waiting. If I am having an emergency he always gets back to me within 20 minutes even on his days off.
    Jessica M. in Costa Mesa, CA — Aug 19, 2016
    About Dr. Tshekedi Dennis, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 36 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1215015508
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF LIBERIA / A.M. DOGLIOTTI COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
    Board Certifications
    • Psychiatry
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Dennis has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Dennis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Dennis has seen patients for Schizophrenia, Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder and Schizoaffective Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dennis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Dennis has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dennis.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dennis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dennis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

