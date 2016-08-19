Dr. Dennis has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tshekedi Dennis, MD
Overview
Dr. Tshekedi Dennis, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Huntington Beach, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF LIBERIA / A.M. DOGLIOTTI COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Riverside University Health System-medical Center.
Dr. Dennis works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Associated Therapists Inc5762 Bolsa Ave Ste 107, Huntington Beach, CA 92649 Directions (714) 898-0362
-
2
Universal Care12511 BROOKHURST ST, Garden Grove, CA 92840 Directions (714) 643-7176
-
3
Orange Office705 W La Veta Ave Ste 111, Orange, CA 92868 Directions (714) 545-5550Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
-
4
Pacific Neuropsychiatric Specialists Inc26024 Acero, Mission Viejo, CA 92691 Directions (714) 545-5550
Hospital Affiliations
- Riverside University Health System-medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Dennis?
Dr. Dennis is the most caring psychiatrist I have ever been to. I have had others who could truly care less. He is patient and gentle speaking. I was nervous at first to have a male doctor, but he is the only one I trust. He remembers the little things and never keeps me waiting. If I am having an emergency he always gets back to me within 20 minutes even on his days off.
About Dr. Tshekedi Dennis, MD
- Psychiatry
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1215015508
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF LIBERIA / A.M. DOGLIOTTI COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dennis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dennis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dennis works at
Dr. Dennis has seen patients for Schizophrenia, Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder and Schizoaffective Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dennis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Dennis has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dennis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dennis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dennis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.