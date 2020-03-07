Dr. Berhe has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tseghai Berhe, MD
Overview
Dr. Tseghai Berhe, MD is a Pediatric Endocrinology Specialist in Schaumburg, IL. They specialize in Pediatric Endocrinology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Endocrinology. They graduated from SPARTAN HEALTH SCIENCES UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 129 S Roselle Rd Ste 201, Schaumburg, IL 60193 Directions (847) 894-2624
Midwest Pediatric Endocrinology400 Lake St Ste 318, Roselle, IL 60172 Directions (847) 894-2624
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I go there with my daughter. Dr Berhe is an excellent clinician and is highly recommended. He goes above and beyond for his patients. He works too hard and I hope he takes time to smell the roses and hope he gets enough rest. I highly recommend him.
About Dr. Tseghai Berhe, MD
- Pediatric Endocrinology
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1982678207
Education & Certifications
- SPARTAN HEALTH SCIENCES UNIVERSITY
- Pediatric Endocrinology
