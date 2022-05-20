Dr. Tse-Ling Fong, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fong is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tse-Ling Fong, MD
Dr. Tse-Ling Fong, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Irvine, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach, Keck Hospital of USC and Providence St. Jude Medical Center.
Hoag Health Center16105 Sand Canyon Ave Ste 230, Irvine, CA 92618 Directions (949) 557-0220Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Glasgow Inc1 Hoag Dr Bldg 39, Newport Beach, CA 92663 Directions (949) 764-5350
- 3 1516 San Pablo St Ste 3200, Los Angeles, CA 90033 Directions (323) 442-5908
Hospital Affiliations
- Hoag Hospital Newport Beach
- Keck Hospital of USC
- Providence St. Jude Medical Center
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Fong actively partners with you and also works to have all of your doctors communicate and develop the best treatment plan. This kind of collaboration is all too rare today. I can't say enough about the superb care, knowledge, and thoroughness you will receive with Dr. Fong as your doctor.
About Dr. Tse-Ling Fong, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 40 years of experience
- English, Cantonese
- 1144230996
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Dr. Fong has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fong accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fong has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fong has seen patients for Viral Hepatitis, Gallstones and Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fong on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Fong speaks Cantonese.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Fong. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fong.
