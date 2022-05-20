Overview

Dr. Tse-Ling Fong, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Irvine, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach, Keck Hospital of USC and Providence St. Jude Medical Center.



Dr. Fong works at Hoag Health Center in Irvine, CA with other offices in Newport Beach, CA and Los Angeles, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Viral Hepatitis, Gallstones and Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.