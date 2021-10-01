Overview

Dr. Tsai-Lung Tsai, DO is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Middletown, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from University of New England College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Bon Secours Memorial Regional Medical Center, Garnet Health Medical Center and St. Anthony Community Hospital.



Dr. Tsai works at CRYSTAL RUN HEALTH CARE in Middletown, NY with other offices in Charlottesville, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Osteoarthritis of Hands and Trigger Finger along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.