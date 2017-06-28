Overview

Dr. Trusharth Patel, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Emory University Hospital and Emory University Hospital Midtown.



They frequently treat conditions like Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury), Trigeminal Neuralgia and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.