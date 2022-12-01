Overview

Dr. Trusha Shah, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from SABA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.



Dr. Shah works at PROHEALTHCARE ASSOCIATES LLP in New Hyde Park, NY with other offices in Bethpage, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.