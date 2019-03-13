Overview

Dr. Trupti Patel, MD is an Addiction Psychiatry Specialist in Columbus, OH. They specialize in Addiction Psychiatry, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Addiction Medicine. They graduated from AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Patel works at Maryhaven Inc. in Columbus, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.