Dr. Trupti Patel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Trupti Patel, MD
Overview
Dr. Trupti Patel, MD is an Addiction Psychiatry Specialist in Columbus, OH. They specialize in Addiction Psychiatry, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Addiction Medicine. They graduated from AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Patel works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Maryhaven Inc.1791 Alum Creek Dr, Columbus, OH 43207 Directions (614) 445-8131
-
2
Premier Recovery Center, LLC4449 Easton Way Ste 200, Columbus, OH 43219 Directions (614) 547-6237
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Self Pay
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Patel?
I have been seeing her for five years. She really cares about you and what you need. She is so nice and warm and welcoming.
About Dr. Trupti Patel, MD
- Addiction Psychiatry
- 25 years of experience
- English, Gujarati
- 1093764383
Education & Certifications
- New York University Sch Med
- U MI
- AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- INDIANA UNIVERSITY-PURDUE UNIVERSITY / INDIANAPOLIS
- Addiction Medicine and Geriatric Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Patel has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Patel accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Patel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Patel works at
Dr. Patel speaks Gujarati.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Patel. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Patel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Patel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.