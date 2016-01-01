Overview

Dr. Trupti Naik, DO is a Pediatrics Specialist in Mineola, NY. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital and NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island.



Dr. Naik works at NYU Langone Pediatric Associates--Mineola in Mineola, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.