Dr. Trupti Bhuptani, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Trupti Bhuptani, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Terre Haute, IN.
Dr. Bhuptani works at
Locations
Williamsport Clinic4525 S SPRINGHILL JCT, Terre Haute, IN 47802 Directions (812) 234-6053
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
I have not been to Bhuptani for a while because I moved out of state and when my daughter was going there I really dident know what to think my first child first pediatrician but thinking about it I realized she done real good for my daughter she took all my concerns seriously she referred her to a throat/lung dr quickly instead of questioning it to much her nurses had phone appointments with me when they had to to make sure my baby was fine and I am really thankful that she was my baby's dr
About Dr. Trupti Bhuptani, MD
- Pediatrics
- English, Hindi
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bhuptani has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bhuptani accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Bhuptani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bhuptani works at
Dr. Bhuptani speaks Hindi.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Bhuptani. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bhuptani.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bhuptani, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bhuptani appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.