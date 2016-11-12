See All Gastroenterologists in Fountain Valley, CA
Dr. Truong-Sinh Leduc, MD

Gastroenterology
3 (8)
39 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Truong-Sinh Leduc, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Fountain Valley, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Rush Medical College and is affiliated with Fountain Valley Regional Hospital and Medical Center.

Dr. Leduc works at Quan H Nguyen MD in Fountain Valley, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Viral Hepatitis, Hepatitis B - Immune Response and Hepatitis C along with other conditions at varying frequencies.

    Quan H Nguyen MD
    Quan H Nguyen MD
11160 Warner Ave Ste 201, Fountain Valley, CA 92708
(714) 540-0105

  Fountain Valley Regional Hospital and Medical Center

Treatment frequency



Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Impedance Testing Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Vomiting Disorders Chevron Icon
Wireless pH Testing Chevron Icon
Alcoholic Liver Disease Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Canker Sore Chevron Icon
Cholangiocarcinoma Chevron Icon
Cholelithiasis Chevron Icon
Chronic Hepatitis B Chevron Icon
Chronic Hepatitis C Chevron Icon
Chronic Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Cirrhosis Chevron Icon
Colitis Chevron Icon
Colon Disorders Chevron Icon
Colon Polyp Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Common Bile Duct Stone Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Digestive Disorders Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis Chevron Icon
Duodenal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Duodenitis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diseases Chevron Icon
Esophageal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Functional Dyspepsia Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Diseases Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastroenteritis Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Bleeding Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Icterus Chevron Icon
Impacted Shoulders Chevron Icon
Indigestion Chevron Icon
Indigestion, Non-Ulcer Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Ischemia Chevron Icon
Iron Overload Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Lactose Intolerance Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Liver Damage from Alcohol Chevron Icon
Liver Disease (Except Cancer, Hepatitis and Cirrhosis) Chevron Icon
Liver Diseases and Disorders Chevron Icon
Malignant Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Chevron Icon
Non-Surgical Treatment of Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cystic Lesions Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Disease Chevron Icon
Pancreatitis Chevron Icon
Pancreatobiliary Disease Chevron Icon
Parasitic Infection Chevron Icon
Parenteral Nutrition Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Primary Biliary Cholangitis Chevron Icon
Pruritus Ani Chevron Icon
Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Rectal Diseases Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Thrush Chevron Icon
Tube Feeding Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Zenker's Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Zollinger-Ellison Syndrome Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Nov 12, 2016
    I have been to a good number of gastroenterologist....I must said Dr Leduc is a very thorough doctor. He's knowledgeable. He took his time to get to know his patients so he's worth the wait. The office is clean and well maintained. The staffs are very friendly. I would highly recommend Dr Le Duc Truong Sinh to anyone who's looking for a high quality services.
    Boworn S in Huntington Beach, CA — Nov 12, 2016
    Gastroenterology
    39 years of experience
    English, Vietnamese
    1457430886
    University of California-Los Angeles
    Cedars Sinai Medical Center
    Rush Medical College
    California State University
    Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
    Dr. Leduc has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Leduc has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Leduc works at Quan H Nguyen MD in Fountain Valley, CA. View the full address on Dr. Leduc’s profile.

    Dr. Leduc has seen patients for Viral Hepatitis, Hepatitis B - Immune Response and Hepatitis C, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Leduc on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Leduc. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Leduc.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Leduc, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Leduc appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

