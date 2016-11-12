Dr. Leduc has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Truong-Sinh Leduc, MD
Dr. Truong-Sinh Leduc, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Fountain Valley, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Rush Medical College and is affiliated with Fountain Valley Regional Hospital and Medical Center.
Locations
Quan H Nguyen MD11160 Warner Ave Ste 201, Fountain Valley, CA 92708 Directions (714) 540-0105
Hospital Affiliations
- Fountain Valley Regional Hospital and Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have been to a good number of gastroenterologist....I must said Dr Leduc is a very thorough doctor. He's knowledgeable. He took his time to get to know his patients so he's worth the wait. The office is clean and well maintained. The staffs are very friendly. I would highly recommend Dr Le Duc Truong Sinh to anyone who's looking for a high quality services.
About Dr. Truong-Sinh Leduc, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 39 years of experience
- English, Vietnamese
- 1457430886
Education & Certifications
- University of California-Los Angeles
- Cedars Sinai Medical Center
- Rush Medical College
- California State University
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
