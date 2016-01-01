Dr. Nguyen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Truong Nguyen, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Truong Nguyen, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Webster, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with University of Texas Medical Branch Galveston.
Locations
Texas Medical Management Lp - Clearlake17448 Highway 3 Ste 200, Webster, TX 77598 Directions (832) 505-3057
Baher Maximos250 Blossom St Ste 250, Webster, TX 77598 Directions (832) 505-1748MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Bay Area Regional Medical Center200 Blossom St, Webster, TX 77598 Directions (832) 505-3010
Hospital Affiliations
- University of Texas Medical Branch Galveston
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Truong Nguyen, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1174595219
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Nguyen. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nguyen.
