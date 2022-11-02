See All Pediatricians in Rancho Mission Viejo, CA
Dr. Trung Truong, MD

Pediatrics
5 (18)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Trung Truong, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Rancho Mission Viejo, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from University of Minnesota Medical School and is affiliated with Long Beach Memorial Medical Center, Miller Children's & Women's Hospital - Long Beach, Orange Coast Medical Center and Saddleback Medical Center.

Dr. Truong works at MemorialCare Medical Group - Rancho Mission Viejo in Rancho Mission Viejo, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    MemorialCare Medical Group - Rancho Mission Viejo
    30492 Gateway Pl Ste 210, Rancho Mission Viejo, CA 92694

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Long Beach Memorial Medical Center
  • Miller Children's & Women's Hospital - Long Beach
  • Orange Coast Medical Center
  • Saddleback Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD and-or ADD
Allergic Reaction
Allergic Rhinitis
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Allergies Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Asthma in Children Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Breath Testing Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Infant Care Chevron Icon
Infections Chevron Icon
Injuries Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Neonatal Care Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Pediatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Pediatric Overweight Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Suture Uncomplicated Lacerations Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Well Baby Care Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Premera Blue Cross
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Nov 02, 2022
    Dr. Truong is a great doctor. He has been my son's pediatrician for the past six years. I have never gone to a different doctor.
    Nov 02, 2022
    About Dr. Trung Truong, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Years of Experience
    • 30 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Vietnamese
    NPI Number
    • 1801877170
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • University of California Irvine Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • University of Minnesota Medical School
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Trung Truong, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Truong is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Truong has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Truong has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Truong works at MemorialCare Medical Group - Rancho Mission Viejo in Rancho Mission Viejo, CA. View the full address on Dr. Truong’s profile.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Truong. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Truong.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Truong, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Truong appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

