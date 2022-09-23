Dr. Trung Nguyen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nguyen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Trung Nguyen, MD
Overview
Dr. Trung Nguyen, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from TEXAS TECHNICAL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White All Saints Medical Center - Fort Worth.
Locations
Fort Worth Office900 W Magnolia Ave Ste 201, Fort Worth, TX 76104 Directions (817) 921-5997
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott & White All Saints Medical Center - Fort Worth
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Nguyen recently performed a very successful hernia repair for me. This was performed as outpatient day surgery, and I experienced no pain following the procedure, so no pain medication used. He used the robot which I believe resulted in less/no pain. There was a little muscle soreness in the abdominal area, but that was gone in a few days. I highly recommend Dr. Nguyen and was very happy with the way he communicated with me regarding all aspects of the process.
About Dr. Trung Nguyen, MD
- General Surgery
- 31 years of experience
- English, Vietnamese
Education & Certifications
- TEXAS TECHNICAL UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nguyen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nguyen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nguyen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nguyen speaks Vietnamese.
42 patients have reviewed Dr. Nguyen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nguyen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nguyen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nguyen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.