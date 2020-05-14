Overview

Dr. Trung Nguyen, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Rolling Hills Estates, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from HOLY FAMILY COLLEGE.



Dr. Nguyen works at Optum - Family Medicine in Rolling Hills Estates, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.