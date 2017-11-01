Dr. Trung Le, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Le is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Trung Le, MD
Dr. Trung Le, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Worcester, MA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from New York State U, College of Medicine - Downstate and is affiliated with Saint Vincent Hospital and UMass Memorial Medical Center - Memorial Campus.
Worcester Medical Center123 Summer St Ste 570, Worcester, MA 01608 Directions (508) 368-3199
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Vincent Hospital
- UMass Memorial Medical Center - Memorial Campus
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
I saw Dr.Le yesterday for my face surgery and he was professional and friendly. Dr.Le explained everything well. I would definitely recommend him to others.
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 28 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Duke University Hospital
- North Shore University Hospital
- New York State U, College of Medicine - Downstate
- Plastic Surgery
Dr. Le has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Le accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Le has seen patients for Wound Repair, Bedsores and Skin and Tissue Reduction, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Le on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Le. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Le.
