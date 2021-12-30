Overview

Dr. Trung Dao, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Richardson, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Methodist Richardson Medical Center.



Dr. Dao works at Alexander and Dao MDS in Richardson, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.