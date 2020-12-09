Dr. Trung Bui, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bui is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Trung Bui, MD
Overview
Dr. Trung Bui, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Thousand Oaks, CA. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN and is affiliated with Los Robles Regional Medical Center and Adventist Health Simi Valley.
Locations
Trung D Bui2220 Lynn Rd Ste 102, Thousand Oaks, CA 91360 Directions (805) 254-3715Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Los Robles Regional Medical Center
- Adventist Health Simi Valley
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Health Net
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicaid
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I had an excellent experience with Dr. Bui this morning. He listened to my concerns and understood my situation completely. He was very supportive of my ideas about what caused my leg pain. Many doctors do not listen to women intently about pain. Dr. Bui understood my condition and was empathetic, supportive. It was a positive experience. A few years ago, he did surgery on my husband’s blockage of his carotid artery. He had excellent results and has been perfect since that time. I highly recommend Dr. Bui to everybody. Robbin Close, Ventura County
About Dr. Trung Bui, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- English
- 1225219702
Education & Certifications
- University Of Arizona Medical College
- University Of California
- University Of California
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN
- Vascular Surgery
