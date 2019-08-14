Dr. Trudy Rickman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rickman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Trudy Rickman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Trudy Rickman, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Richmond, VA. They completed their residency with Pennstate Geisinger Health Sys|University Of Va Med Center
Dr. Rickman works at
Locations
1
Nephrology Specialists PC1603 Santa Rosa Rd Rm 101, Richmond, VA 23229 Directions (804) 430-5028
2
Nephrology Specialists PC5320 Patterson Ave Ste 200, Richmond, VA 23226 Directions (804) 430-5027
Hospital Affiliations
- Parham Doctors' Hospital
- Henrico Doctors' Hospital
- Retreat Doctors' Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have all good things to say about Dr Rickman. I see her on Patterson Ave. Her admin staff there is terrible. The receptionist is rude, impatient and disrespectful . I dread any interaction I need to have with her.
About Dr. Trudy Rickman, MD
- Nephrology
- English
- 1356347397
Education & Certifications
- Pennstate Geisinger Health Sys|University Of Va Med Center
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rickman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rickman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rickman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rickman works at
Dr. Rickman has seen patients for Gout, Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease and Congenital Cystic Kidney Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rickman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Rickman. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rickman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rickman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rickman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.