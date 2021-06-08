Dr. Demko has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Trudy Demko, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Trudy Demko, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Reading, PA. They specialize in Nephrology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Nephrology. They graduated from PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / ABINGTON-OGONTZ CAMPUS and is affiliated with Penn State Health St. Joseph Medical Center and Reading Hospital.
Dr. Demko works at
Locations
-
1
Fresenius Kidney Care Wyomissing965 Berkshire Blvd, Reading, PA 19610 Directions (610) 370-1215
-
2
Reading Nephrology Ltd.1030 Reed Ave Ste 114, Reading, PA 19610 Directions (610) 376-7365
-
3
Fresenius Kidney Care Pennsylvania Dialysis Center625 Spring St, Reading, PA 19610 Directions (610) 375-1215
-
4
Stanford S. Feinberg MD PC1001 Reed Ave, Reading, PA 19610 Directions (610) 378-7963
Hospital Affiliations
- Penn State Health St. Joseph Medical Center
- Reading Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Geisinger Health Plan
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Demko?
Yes. Dr.Demko read my records before the visit. She seemed interested in me as an individual, asked appropriate questions regarding my issues. She came up with a treatment plan with my input considered. I did not feel rushed and had plenty of time to discuss my concerns. I would definitely recommend D. Demko.
About Dr. Trudy Demko, MD
- Nephrology
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1780667691
Education & Certifications
- PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / ABINGTON-OGONTZ CAMPUS
- Nephrology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Demko accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Demko has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Demko works at
Dr. Demko has seen patients for Mineral Metabolism Disorders, Hyperkalemia and Hypokalemia , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Demko on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Demko. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Demko.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Demko, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Demko appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.