Dr. Trudy Baker, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Trudy Baker, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Buffalo, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA and is affiliated with Buffalo General Medical Center, Sisters Of Charity Hospital, United Memorial Medical Center and Westfield Memorial Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Oophorectomy and Gynecologic Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 45 Spindrift Dr, Buffalo, NY 14221 Directions (716) 422-5422
- 2 3085 Harlem Rd Ste 300, Buffalo, NY 14225 Directions (716) 422-5422
Hospital Affiliations
- Buffalo General Medical Center
- Sisters Of Charity Hospital
- United Memorial Medical Center
- Westfield Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
My out-of-town post menopausal staining/bleeding led to a diagnosis of endometrial cancer, and a referral to Dr. Baker. She answered my prepared specific questions. She and her team used robotic surgery at Suburban Family Hospital to perform a radical hysterectomy. She is very knowledgeable, crisp but respectful in manner, prompt, provides excellent follow-up at the nearby barrier-free cancer care clinic, and is fully recommended. My sincere thanks to her, her team, and office staff.
About Dr. Trudy Baker, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 43 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Baker has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Baker accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Baker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Baker has seen patients for Oophorectomy and Gynecologic Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Baker on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Baker. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Baker.
