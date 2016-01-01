Overview

Dr. Trucian Ostheimer, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Tacoma, WA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF VETERINARY MEDICINE and is affiliated with Confluence Health- Wenatchee Valley Hospital and Clinics.



Dr. Ostheimer works at Kaiser Permanente Eye Care in Tacoma, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Uveitis and Iridocyclitis, Iridocyclitis and Macular Hole along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

