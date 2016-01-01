Dr. Trucian Ostheimer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ostheimer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Trucian Ostheimer, MD
Overview
Dr. Trucian Ostheimer, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Tacoma, WA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF VETERINARY MEDICINE and is affiliated with Confluence Health- Wenatchee Valley Hospital and Clinics.
Dr. Ostheimer works at
Locations
Tacoma Group Health Hear Centeraudiology & Eye Care5821 S Sprague Ct # 102, Tacoma, WA 98409 Directions (253) 396-4200
Hospital Affiliations
- Confluence Health- Wenatchee Valley Hospital and Clinics
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Trucian Ostheimer, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1770717860
Education & Certifications
- OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF VETERINARY MEDICINE
- Ophthalmology
