See All Family Doctors in Duluth, GA
Dr. Truc Nguyen, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Truc Nguyen, MD

Family Medicine
5 (3)
Accepting new patients
8 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Truc Nguyen, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Duluth, GA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 8 years of experience. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine.

Dr. Nguyen works at Conscious Integrative Medicine & Anti-Aging Center in Duluth, GA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Conscious Integrative Medicine & Anti-Aging Center
    6601 Sugarloaf Pkwy Ste 220, Duluth, GA 30097 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (678) 629-3833
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Skin Screenings
Worker's Compensation Evaluations
Drug Allergy Testing
Skin Screenings
Worker's Compensation Evaluations
Drug Allergy Testing

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Worker's Compensation Evaluations Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Administrative Physical Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anal Disorders Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Antidepressant Therapy Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bioidentical Hormone Replacement Therapy Chevron Icon
Birth Control Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Management Chevron Icon
Chronic Headache Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Cluster Headache Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Cupping Therapy Chevron Icon
Cyclothymia (Chronic Mood Disorder) Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diabetes Education Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Diet Counseling Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dysentery Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Ear Disorders Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Environmental Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Erectile Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diseases Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fat Grafting to the Face Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Food Sensitivity Testing Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Genital Herpes Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Health Risk Assessment Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Hormone Replacement Therapy Chevron Icon
Hormone Testing Chevron Icon
Hormone Therapy, Men Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Indigestion Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
IV Rehydration Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Arthritis Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Liver Damage from Alcohol Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Male Sexual Conditions Chevron Icon
McMurray's Test Chevron Icon
Medical Nutrition Therapy Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Men’s Sexual Health Management Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Muscle Contraction Headache Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Chevron Icon
Non-Opiate Pain Management Chevron Icon
Non-Surgical Pain Management Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Nutritional Counseling Chevron Icon
Nutritional Supplementation Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Obesity Counseling Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Primary and Preventive Care for Children and Adolescents Chevron Icon
Primary Care for Adults Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Recurrent Headache Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Routine Gynecological Care Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Sexual Health Management Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Sore Throat Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Stem Cell Therapy Chevron Icon
Stomach Diseases Chevron Icon
Strep Throat Chevron Icon
Stress Management Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Thyroid Hormone Balancing Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Screening Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ulcer
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Wear and Tear Arthritis Chevron Icon
Weight Loss Management Chevron Icon
Weight Maintenance Chevron Icon
Wellness and Integrative Medicine Chevron Icon
Wellness Coaching Chevron Icon
Women’s Sexual Health Management Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • We do not accept health insurance

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Nguyen?

    Feb 12, 2021
    Was recommended Dr. Nguyen by a friend and will for sure now recommend her to anyone else looking for a new doctor. She really listens and doesn't just decide to throw medication at your problems.
    David — Feb 12, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Truc Nguyen, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Truc Nguyen, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Nguyen to family and friends

    Dr. Nguyen's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Nguyen

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Truc Nguyen, MD.

    About Dr. Truc Nguyen, MD

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 8 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish and Vietnamese
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1952716219
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • American Academy Of Anti-Aging Medicine
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Gwinnett Medical Center
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University Of Georgia
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Truc Nguyen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nguyen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Nguyen has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Nguyen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Nguyen works at Conscious Integrative Medicine & Anti-Aging Center in Duluth, GA. View the full address on Dr. Nguyen’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Nguyen. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nguyen.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nguyen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nguyen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Truc Nguyen, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.