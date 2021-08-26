Dr. Truc Ly, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ly is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Truc Ly, MD
Dr. Truc Ly, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from St. George's University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center.
-
1
Cardiovascular and Thoracic Surgical Institute of Texas8715 Village Dr Ste 608, San Antonio, TX 78217 Directions (210) 798-4311Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Baptist Medical Center
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Oscar Insurance Corporation
- Scott & White Health Plan
- Superior HealthPlan
- WellCare
From the first time we had our visits in 2018. Dr. Ly was wonderful and made me feel confident about going into the lung surgery. He is an excellent person and surgeon. He is extremely patient and professional. Took the time to explain everything to me even thought I do not speak fluent English. Thank you and I highly recommend him!
- Cardiothoracic Surgery
- 21 years of experience
- English
- Northwestern University
- UT Health Science Center
- Saint Joseph Mercy Hospital
- St. George's University School of Medicine
- University TX Southwestern
- General Surgery and Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery
Dr. Ly has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ly accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Ly. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ly.
