Dr. Troy Zimbelman, DPM
Overview
Dr. Troy Zimbelman, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Prattville, AL. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Elmore Community Hospital and Prattville Baptist Hospital.
Dr. Zimbelman works at
Locations
Autauga Family Footcare Clinic660 McQueen Smith Rd N Ste F, Prattville, AL 36066 Directions (334) 568-0865
Hospital Affiliations
- Elmore Community Hospital
- Prattville Baptist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Office staff was very friendly. Dr. Zimbelman was very good about explaining what was wrong and how he was going to treat it. I would use again and have recommended him to others.
About Dr. Troy Zimbelman, DPM
- Podiatric Surgery
- 27 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Dr. Zimbelman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zimbelman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zimbelman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zimbelman works at
Dr. Zimbelman has seen patients for Hammer Toe and Bunion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zimbelman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Zimbelman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zimbelman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zimbelman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zimbelman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.