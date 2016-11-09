Dr. Troy Zabel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zabel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Troy Zabel, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Troy Zabel, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Denver, CO. They specialize in Nephrology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University Of California (San Francisco)|University of California - San Francisco and is affiliated with Swedish Medical Center, Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center, Parker Adventist Hospital and Porter Adventist Hospital.
Colorado Kidney Care950 E Harvard Ave Ste 320, Denver, CO 80210 Directions (303) 963-0481
Hospital Affiliations
- Swedish Medical Center
- Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center
- Parker Adventist Hospital
- Porter Adventist Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Listens to my concerns and explains in detail everything we discuss. Tremendous ability to diagnose and communicate to his patients. I look forward to my visits with him.
- Nephrology
- 23 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1962435479
- Mount Sinai School of Medicine
- University Of Colorado
- University Of California (San Francisco)|University of California - San Francisco
- Internal Medicine
