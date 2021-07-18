Dr. Troy Woodman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Woodman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Troy Woodman, MD
Overview
Dr. Troy Woodman, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Tacoma, WA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine|Baylor University.
Locations
Aesthetic Surgery Centre2202 S Cedar St Ste 200, Tacoma, WA 98405 Directions (253) 627-2900
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Very nice and empathetic. Incredible work done in surgery. Would recommend him to friends and family, I feel very fortunate for his help and expertise.
About Dr. Troy Woodman, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1487638086
Education & Certifications
- University Of California Los Angeles
- Baylor College
- Univ. Wa|University Wa
- Baylor College Of Medicine|Baylor University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Woodman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Woodman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Woodman works at
Dr. Woodman has seen patients for Trichiasis, Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) and Eyelid Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Woodman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Woodman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Woodman.
