Overview

Dr. Troy Woodard, MD is a Neurological Skull Base Surgery Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Neurological Skull Base Surgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Johns Hopkins University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic.



Dr. Woodard works at Cleveland Clinic in Cleveland, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Sinusitis, Chronic Sinusitis and Antrostomy and Antrotomy (Sinus Surgery) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.