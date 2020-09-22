Dr. Troy Williams, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Williams is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Troy Williams, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Troy Williams, MD is a Pain Management Specialist in Warren, MI. They specialize in Pain Management, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from Wayne State Univ Som and is affiliated with Ascension Macomb-Oakland Hospital, Warren Campus, Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus, Ascension Providence Rochester Hospital, Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak, Beaumont Hospital, Troy, Mclaren Macomb, Saint Joseph Mercy Oakland and Surgeons Choice Medical Center.
Dr. Williams works at
Locations
Michigan Surgery Specialist - Warren11012 E 13 Mile Rd Ste 112, Warren, MI 48093 Directions (586) 573-6880Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Michigan Surgery Specialists - Auburn Hills3100 Cross Creek Pkwy Ste 150, Auburn Hills, MI 48326 Directions (248) 475-0502Monday7:30am - 4:00pmTuesday7:30am - 4:00pmWednesday7:30am - 4:00pmThursday7:30am - 4:00pmFriday7:30am - 4:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Advanced Foot & Ankle - Dalcoma43475 Dalcoma Dr Ste 160, Clinton Township, MI 48038 Directions (586) 436-3785Monday9:00am - 4:30pmTuesday9:00am - 4:30pmWednesday9:00am - 4:30pmThursday9:00am - 4:30pmFriday9:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Macomb-Oakland Hospital, Warren Campus
- Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus
- Ascension Providence Rochester Hospital
- Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak
- Beaumont Hospital, Troy
- Mclaren Macomb
- Saint Joseph Mercy Oakland
- Surgeons Choice Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
- Total Health Care, USA
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Troy Williams, MD
- Pain Management
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1821209495
Education & Certifications
- New England Med Ctr Tufts University Sch Med
- Henry Ford Hospital
- Wayne State Univ Som
- Hand Surgery and Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Williams has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Williams accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Williams works at
Dr. Williams has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Osteoarthritis of Hands, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Williams on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
37 patients have reviewed Dr. Williams. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Williams.
