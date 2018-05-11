Dr. Troy Wilde, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wilde is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Troy Wilde, DPM
Overview
Dr. Troy Wilde, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Gilbert, AZ. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Banner - University Medical Center Phoenix.
Dr. Wilde works at
Locations
-
1
OrthoArizona - North Gilbert2940 E Banner Gateway Dr Ste 200, Gilbert, AZ 85234 Directions (480) 964-2908Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
OrthoArizona Chandler Village525 S CHANDLER VILLAGE DR, Chandler, AZ 85226 Directions (480) 964-2908Monday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pm
-
3
OrthoArizona - Mesa Arbor Ave.6116 E Arbor Ave Ste 118, Mesa, AZ 85206 Directions (480) 924-1552Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Banner - University Medical Center Phoenix
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Wilde?
I am so happy to have seen Dr. Wilde and his staff! They are caring and professional, and really listened to my concerns, and how my injury has affected me. He asked about my pain, checked my vital signs, and replaced my existing cast put on yesterday by another podiatrist who was rude—-as that cast was too loose and doing nothing for my fractures. He is a wonderful doctor and human being!! I will happily tell everyone to go see him!
About Dr. Troy Wilde, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1023306933
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wilde has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wilde accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wilde has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wilde works at
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Wilde. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wilde.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wilde, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wilde appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.