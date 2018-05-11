See All Podiatrists in Gilbert, AZ
Dr. Troy Wilde, DPM

Podiatry
5 (5)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Troy Wilde, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Gilbert, AZ. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Banner - University Medical Center Phoenix.

Dr. Wilde works at OrthoArizona in Gilbert, AZ with other offices in Chandler, AZ and Mesa, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    OrthoArizona - North Gilbert
    2940 E Banner Gateway Dr Ste 200, Gilbert, AZ 85234 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 964-2908
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    OrthoArizona Chandler Village
    525 S CHANDLER VILLAGE DR, Chandler, AZ 85226 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 964-2908
    Monday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
  3. 3
    OrthoArizona - Mesa Arbor Ave.
    6116 E Arbor Ave Ste 118, Mesa, AZ 85206 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 924-1552
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Banner - University Medical Center Phoenix

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Foot Fracture
Plantar Fasciitis
Ankle Fracture
Foot Fracture
Plantar Fasciitis
Ankle Fracture

Treatment frequency



Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Diabetic (Charcot) Foot Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Deformities Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    May 11, 2018
    I am so happy to have seen Dr. Wilde and his staff! They are caring and professional, and really listened to my concerns, and how my injury has affected me. He asked about my pain, checked my vital signs, and replaced my existing cast put on yesterday by another podiatrist who was rude—-as that cast was too loose and doing nothing for my fractures. He is a wonderful doctor and human being!! I will happily tell everyone to go see him!
    Amy Smith in Gilbert AZ — May 11, 2018
    About Dr. Troy Wilde, DPM

    • Podiatry
    • English
    • 1023306933
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio
    • TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
