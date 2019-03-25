Dr. Wiedenbeck has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Troy Wiedenbeck, MD
Overview
Dr. Troy Wiedenbeck, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Reno, NV.
Dr. Wiedenbeck works at
Locations
-
1
Renown Institute for Heart & Vascular Health1500 E 2nd St Ste 400, Reno, NV 89502 Directions (775) 982-5000
-
2
Renown So Meadows Medical Center Clinical Lab10101 Double R Blvd, Reno, NV 89521 Directions (775) 982-5000
Hospital Affiliations
- Renown Regional Medical Center
- Renown South Meadows Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Wiedenbeck?
I am very pleased with the care I have received from Dr. Wiedenbeck. He is also my adult son's physician. He is competent, low key, and thorough.
About Dr. Troy Wiedenbeck, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- 1487866059
Education & Certifications
- Cardiovascular Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wiedenbeck accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wiedenbeck has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wiedenbeck works at
Dr. Wiedenbeck has seen patients for Heart Disease, Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction), Coronary Angioplasty and Atherectomy and Stent, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wiedenbeck on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Wiedenbeck. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wiedenbeck.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wiedenbeck, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wiedenbeck appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.