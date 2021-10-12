Dr. Troy Weirick, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Weirick is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Troy Weirick, MD
Overview
Dr. Troy Weirick, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Elkhart, IN.
Locations
Beacon Medical Group Gastroenterology Elkhart500 Arcade Ave Ste 400, Elkhart, IN 46514 Directions (574) 522-2284
Three Rivers Health Homecare & Hospice711 S Health Parkway, Three Rivers, MI 49093 Directions (574) 522-2284
Elkhart General Hospital600 East Blvd, Elkhart, IN 46514 Directions (574) 522-2284
Hospital Affiliations
- Elkhart General Hospital
- Goshen Health Hospital
- Memorial Hospital Of South Bend
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
He is a fine, caring doctor with patience and knowledge. Value him over my reg. Md
About Dr. Troy Weirick, MD
- Cardiology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Cardiology, Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Weirick has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Weirick accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Weirick has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Weirick has seen patients for Heart Disease, Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) and Hypertension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Weirick on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Weirick. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Weirick.
