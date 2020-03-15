Overview

Dr. Troy Watkins, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Boise, ID. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 48 years of experience. They graduated from University of Mississippi and is affiliated with Treasure Valley Hospital.



Dr. Watkins works at Mountain State Hand Clinic in Boise, ID. They frequently treat conditions like Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) , Hand Fracture and Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.