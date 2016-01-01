Dr. Troy Wadsworth, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wadsworth is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Troy Wadsworth, MD
Overview
Dr. Troy Wadsworth, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Auburn, WA. They graduated from Texas Tech Univ. Health Sciences Center and is affiliated with Multicare Auburn Medical Center, Multicare Covington Medical Center and MultiCare Tacoma General Hospital.
Locations
Multicare Regional Cancer Center121 N Division St Ste 100, Auburn, WA 98001 Directions (253) 876-8200
Hospital Affiliations
- Multicare Auburn Medical Center
- Multicare Covington Medical Center
- MultiCare Tacoma General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Kaiser Foundation Health Plan, Inc.
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- PacificSource
- Premera Blue Cross
- Tricare
- Uniform Medical Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Washington State Department of Labor & Industries
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Troy Wadsworth, MD
- Hematology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Drexel University College of Medicine
- Presbyterian Hospital Of Dallas
- Texas Tech Univ. Health Sciences Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wadsworth has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wadsworth accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wadsworth has seen patients for Anemia and Secondary Malignancies, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wadsworth on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Wadsworth. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wadsworth.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wadsworth, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wadsworth appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.