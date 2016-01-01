See All Hematologists in Auburn, WA
Dr. Troy Wadsworth, MD

Hematology
4 (10)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Troy Wadsworth, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Auburn, WA. They graduated from Texas Tech Univ. Health Sciences Center and is affiliated with Multicare Auburn Medical Center, Multicare Covington Medical Center and MultiCare Tacoma General Hospital.

Dr. Wadsworth works at MultiCare Regional Cancer Center - Auburn in Auburn, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia and Secondary Malignancies along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Multicare Regional Cancer Center
    121 N Division St Ste 100, Auburn, WA 98001 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (253) 876-8200

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Multicare Auburn Medical Center
  • Multicare Covington Medical Center
  • MultiCare Tacoma General Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anemia
Secondary Malignancies
Bleeding Disorders
Anemia
Secondary Malignancies
Bleeding Disorders

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Foundation Health Plan, Inc.
    • Medicare
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • PacificSource
    • Premera Blue Cross
    • Tricare
    • Uniform Medical Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Washington State Department of Labor & Industries

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Dr. Troy Wadsworth, MD

    • Hematology
    Education & Certifications

    • Drexel University College of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Troy Wadsworth, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wadsworth is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Wadsworth has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Wadsworth has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Wadsworth works at MultiCare Regional Cancer Center - Auburn in Auburn, WA. View the full address on Dr. Wadsworth’s profile.

    Dr. Wadsworth has seen patients for Anemia and Secondary Malignancies, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wadsworth on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Wadsworth. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wadsworth.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wadsworth, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wadsworth appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

