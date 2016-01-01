Overview

Dr. Troy Wadsworth, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Auburn, WA. They graduated from Texas Tech Univ. Health Sciences Center and is affiliated with Multicare Auburn Medical Center, Multicare Covington Medical Center and MultiCare Tacoma General Hospital.



Dr. Wadsworth works at MultiCare Regional Cancer Center - Auburn in Auburn, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia and Secondary Malignancies along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.