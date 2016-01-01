Dr. Troy Voeltz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Voeltz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Troy Voeltz, MD
Dr. Troy Voeltz, MD is a Diagnostic Radiology Specialist in Kansas City, MO. They specialize in Diagnostic Radiology, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Diagnostic Radiology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / SAINT PAUL CAMPUS.
Imaging For Women630 NW Englewood Rd, Kansas City, MO 64118 Directions (816) 403-3864
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Cigna
- Diagnostic Radiology
- 9 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / SAINT PAUL CAMPUS
- Diagnostic Radiology
Dr. Voeltz has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Voeltz accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Voeltz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Voeltz has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Voeltz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Voeltz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Voeltz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.