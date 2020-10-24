Overview

Dr. Troy Thompson, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Stevensville, MI. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from Wayne State Univ Som and is affiliated with Spectrum Health Lakeland Niles Hospital, Lakeland Hospital Watervliet and Spectrum Health Lakeland Medical Center.



Dr. Thompson works at Southwestern Medical Clinic in Stevensville, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.