Dr. Troy Thompson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Thompson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Troy Thompson, MD
Overview
Dr. Troy Thompson, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Round Rock, TX. They graduated from University Of Texas and is affiliated with St. David's Round Rock Medical Center.
Dr. Thompson works at
Locations
-
1
Thompson Center for Plastic Surgery2300 Round Rock Ave Ste 200, Round Rock, TX 78681 Directions (737) 276-4167Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 12:00pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- St. David's Round Rock Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Thompson?
I went to Dr. Thompson back in 2011 for a tummy tuck. As others have noted, he's direct and opinionated, but he's also a master at his craft. My tummy tuck turned out beautiful. I get compliments all the time, and I'll forever have a flat stomach. Things to pay attention to when choosing a doctor for a tummy tuck: what the belly buttons end up looking like, how scars look, and what the staff at hospitals say about him. He was highly recommended to me by the nurses at the hospital he uses for surgery.
About Dr. Troy Thompson, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- English
- 1235130493
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY MEDICAL CENTER
- University Of Texas
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Thompson has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Thompson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Thompson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Thompson works at
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Thompson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thompson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Thompson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Thompson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.